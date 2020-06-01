Shenseea Serving Looks In Supermarket Photoshoot

Dancehall diva Shenseea is back with more photo-shoot pics, this time serving looks in the supermarket aisle. The dancehall vixen showed off her new look yesterday on Instagram and Twitter dressed in a chic tie-dye long sleeve tank and matching booty shorts. She switches up her hairdos as much as she does her outfits, now she’s rocking chunky box braids that lolls down to her hips with affixed jumbo multicolored beads at the ends.

Just three days ago the ShenYeng queen ruffled a few feathers with her police academy looking getup from a video shoot. Donning a skintight police-blue bodysuit, cop hat, and strapped with a holster belt, many folks thought the photos were in poor taste and inappropriate considering the timing.

The unfortunate news of George Floyd’s killing had begun mounting and the last thing anyone wanted to see is someone parading in police colors. While her manager Romeich tried to defuse the situation, it only seemed to make things worst and Shenseea apparently lost a few followers for the untimely post.

It looks like the Blessed singer is back to redeem herself by making an unlikely appearance at the supermarket. She shared two new photos, one just hanging out in the cereal aisle of what appeared to be Loshusan in Barbican, Kingston, while the other photo shows the bombshell outside posing beside her psychedelic BMW X6.

The sultry face, sexy pose, and just her loveable aura, the new photos did the trick.

Social media is already reacting and in a good way. Her Twitter post caption may have been the initiator however, the ShenYeng trailblazer wrote, “Tell me wah u really want” … and now the fans are doing just that.

Here are some of the supermarket wish list sent to Shenseea since her latest post.

I really wanted to get some cereal and snacks from this aisle yesterday at Loshusan but you had other plans https://t.co/r4nEKriehI — N’Gina Watson (@g_thelma21) May 30, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT

1 box a cornflakes

4 pounds a flour and rice

3 tin a: mackerel, cornbeef , baked beans and butter beans .

1 quart a cooking oil

Some mixed chicken parts

Saltfish

Tissue

Toothpaste

Dish washing liquid

Bleach

Some random snaks

And a sliced bread .

And cyaa bk me change. — Yuh Seerus? ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> (@lost0nez) May 30, 2020

3 supligen, 2lbs a peanut, 6 egg, 2 dragon, 1 box oats, nutmeg, 2 lbs weed. We good? Ahh ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> — DaRealKINGKONG ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> (@DaWeedKingggggg) May 30, 2020

One a dem cornflakes deh weh yuh lean up beside an a vanilla Lasco — STRIPES876 (@djstripes876) May 30, 2020

The nature valley weh yaa block… can gimme likkle way deh — The Joker ▲ (@shavii707) May 30, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT

Two boxes of cereal, milk — Richard henry (@oneil_henry) May 30, 2020