Shenseea Says She’s Hot Like Japanese ‘Wasabi’ In New Song: Listen

Dancehall artiste Shenseea, the ShengYeng Queen, says she doesn’t have to hype on her haters, her hotness speaks for itself. Not quite chili, the scotch bonnet is perhaps too common, Wasabi is just the right fit to describe her scorching levels.

Shenseea, who is of Korean ancestry, appropriates her spice of choice as the peppery Japanese blend just in case her bumpkin haters may be too slow on the details. Hence the title of her new single Wasabi, which premiered on her YouTube page today, May 22.

The very Blessed artiste says there is no need to prove her assets, but still catalogs them anyway. With the bills cleared and being debt-free plus lots more cash to go around, her life is pretty stable, she says. Unlike the ‘China type,’ her designer labels are never a few either, pointing out her Tory Burch footwear.

“Mi bossy, nuh tek chat from nobady, hotta dan Japanese pepper Wasabi,” she continues with her lyrics and in expanding further goes on to talk about her physical assets: Mi nu give it up to nu boy, mi vag** tight, him haffi spoil mi fi get mi prize. Clean mout, my breath never smelly yet, skin soft, skin smooth and delicate,” and FYI, her teeth are white like basmati… rice that is. Check out Shenseea’s full hot girl lyrics for Wasabi below-

Credits to ‘Slyda Di Wizard’ Music and her label Romeich Entertainment; Shenseea’s single is the flagship song for the Wasabi Riddim along with TeeJay‘s Happy released on May 16. Label mates Ding Dong, Konshens, Qraig Voicemail, ZJ Liquid, Flamzz, JDon Heights and Kash are the other acts featured on the riddim.

“This song hott. Shenseea never fails me!!” and “If Shen bad one bbc more this gyal you born bless,” are some of the praises being sung on her YT page, while others are egging a collaboration. “We need a shenseea and stefflon don collab… this song ,” said one fan and another “When are we gonna have Shenseea x Spice?”

The rumor mill has it that there might be something brewing with Nicki Minaj and another possibly with Gargamel, Buju Banton, soon. Let’s see what she’ll bless us with next. In the meantime, listen to Wasabi here.

Source: Dancehallmag