Shenseea Net Worth 2020: How Much Is The Princess Of The Dancehall Worth?

She is considered the Princess of the Dancehall, but she’s a relatively new artiste. But, Shenseea has more than worked for her crown, and thanks to the success of many hit songs under her belt Shenseea has proven that she’s here to stay.

But what is Shenseea’s net worth in 2020? Let’s look at what we know.

Shenseea Net Worth 2020

As of March 20, 2020, Shenseea was worth an estimated $85 million. Her net worth from 2019 is still under review, and while that means she’s not the richest artist in dancehall, she is certainly living well. She has made her money almost exclusively from the royalties on her songs.

Shenseea was born on October 1, 1996, in Manchester, Jamaica. She was born Chinsea Lee, and is of Jamaican and Korean descent. When she was 3 years old, she moved with her family to Kingston, Jamaica, where she was raised and went to school. After graduating from Mona High School, she went to a community college.

Shenseea was raised in a God-fearing Christian household, which she took with her throughout her life. And so, when college didn’t work out, Shenseea took the singing talents she learned in the church and applied it to her career — and that is how she began her rise to the top of the dancehall charts.

Shenseea Tries To Break Through

In recent times, Shenseea has done her part to try to break through into the mainstream pop music world. Her biggest success in the mainstream, to date, has been her song with Tyga called “Blessed,” which she released in 2019.

She started to catch the attention of pop music fans when she released a song called “Loyal,” which was a cover of the Chris Brown song of the same name. That cover of the Chris Brown song, which she released four days ago, proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the pop music world, and she’s ready to become the Princess of Pop, as well as the Princess of Dancehall.

Rap music fans are also starting to take notice of Shenseea, as she was featured in Rvssian‘s song called “IDKW,” with the popular rapper Swae Lee. The song was so popular, in fact, that many fans have asked that Swae Lee perform it during his Instagram Live concert, which he held in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. This suggests that rap music fans are ready to claim Shenseea as their own, as well — and that can only mean big tings agwan!

But in her biggest success of all, Shenseea was part of the lineup in the VEWTOPIA Concert, which took place during Super Bowl Weekend in Miami, Florida, this year. She was part of an all-star concert that included Cardi B, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, DavidO, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Kid Capri, Koffee, Burna Boy, Rema, Alex Sensation, DaniLeigh, Satori, Afro B, Squash, Safaree and Kali Cass.

Certainly, it seems as though Shenseea is ready for the big time, and there’s no better evidence of that than Shenseea’s net worth in 2020.

Source: Dancehallmag