Shenseea Named Among Billboard’s Performers To Watch 2022

Shenseea has been named one of Billboard’s 15 performers to watch in 2022. This, following the release of her collaboratiive effort with rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the track entitled “Lick.”

Shenseea was ranked No. 2 behind R&B artist Munilong and ahead of other newcomers such as Nigerian breakout singer Tems, featured on Drake’s “Fountains,” Dream Doll, Nardo Wick, Capella Grey, and others, according to the publication.

A yearly feature in Billboard, the Billboard Hot 100, identifies the hottest new artists in hip-hop and R&B in anticipation of their big break.

Last year’s list included artists like Yung Bleu, Blxst, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, and others attempting to break into the mainstream and make it big in the music business.

