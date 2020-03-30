Shenseea Keeps On Trending, Lands Endorsement Deal With Boom Energy Drink

From now on when you think of Boom Energy Drink, you’ll also think of dancehall princess, Shenseea. In celebration of their 10 year anniversary, the company announced that Shenseea is their newest brand ambassador. They made the announcement on their Instagram page on Thursday, March 26.

Shenseea has been teasing the news that she signed a new contract with another brand on her social media but she kept it a secret, promising her fans that the news would be released soon. The entertainer has now added to her decorated list of endorsement deals which include Campari and former partners, Pepsi Jamaica and Flow.

Blasting the news on their official Instagram page, Boom Energy Drink shared a photo of Shenseea dressed in a hot red leopard print two-piece suit with fiery red hair along with the caption, “BOOM Nation help us welcome our newest member to the BOOM family…head of the Shen Yengs, the one and only @shenseea !!!! ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

Clearly excited and thankful for her new deal, Shenseea shared the big news with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram as well, posting a picture of herself at the poolside in a skin-tight yellow one-piece bathing suit, rocking her stylish locks, with a Boom Energy Drink right beside her.

She also added a photo of herself enjoying the energy drink with the caption, “Now, y’all know Ass Out aint my style but I fxck with it every once in a while ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />.. I’m excited to be the Newest Ambassador for @drinkboomenergy ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />#10xShen=10 #BOOM ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />.”

Amazed by the artiste’s constant success and, of course, her flawless figure which she showed off in the swimsuit, Shenyengz flooded the comments section, making it known that they approve of the collaboration. One supporter said, “I wish I was a boom drink right now”.” Another commented, “You get 10 out a 10 @drinkboomenergy ago sold out now”.

It could also be said that a perfect match has been made. After all, Shenseea is one of the hottest artistes in Jamaica and has kept her career trending each year since her debut in 2016, with lively stage performances that seem to get more energetic and jam-packed as the months go by.

Further promoting their new partnership, the company also announced that the Shenyeng Boss will be doing a live Q&A session today, energized by Boom Energy Drink. They’ve asked all those who’d like to partake in the Q&A to post their questions in the comment section underneath the photo on their IG page.

The session dubbed, Shenseea Live, will be streamed on Instagram @drinkboomenergy, and will be hosted by Romeich Entertainment’s @jadethajem.

Source: Dancehallmag