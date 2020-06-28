Shenseea Explains about her Mother Caused of Death

Dancehall princess Shenseea went live to open up about her mother’s passing, Shenseea states that she don’t know the real reason for her mother’s death but the doctor told her that her mother had a stroke then a heart attack.

The 23-year-old singer, who never knew her father, was raised by her mother with whom she shared a close relationship.

In a May 2019 post on IG she said that her mother now lived with her and often posted that she is taking care of her mother who worked hard, juggling several jobs, to take care of her.

In a mini-documentary on Fader, she credited her mother for setting standards and teaching her how to be outspoken and headstrong.

 

