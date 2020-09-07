Shenseea drops “Lighter” video ft. Tarrus Riley

Shenseea has released the visuals for his single entitled “Lighter”, with Tarrus Riley.

After weeks of teasing, the video was finally released on Sunday. In less than 14 hours, itwas viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube.

The track is taken from Riley’s most recent album, Healing, which was released last month.

The album consists of 12 singles which also features Konshens, Teejay, and Dexta Daps.

Shenseea “Lighter” video comes following the release of Sure Sure which has so far garnered views of over 2m in three weeks.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

