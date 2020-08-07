Shenseea, D’Angel & Abihail Myrie Celebrate Jamaica’s Independence In Patriotic Style: See Photos!

Jamaica celebrated its 58th Independence anniversary on Thursday with minimal fanfare, but some of Dancehall’s finest came out festive as they showed love to their beloved island.

Shenseea posted what looked like the Jamaican flag sprayed onto her face, with her eyes accentuated by long eyelashes and black glitter to complement the colors of the Jamaican flag – black, green, and gold.

The Blessed artiste complimented the look with gold jewelry on her wrists, rings on her fingers, and large gold hoops on her ears. She’s also wore long braids interlocked with gold wires and jewelry in the braids.

The photo, which she credits to Rosh Studios, was liked 275k times with almost 5,000 comments. Shenseea wished the island Happy Independence and said it was “from a Jamaican independent gyal.” She then asked, “weh di yawdie dem deh?” to which her fans replied in true patriotic style with the Jamaican flag.

In another post, the very patriotic Jamaican singer credits the makeup and hair to @makeup_shan_ and @chevii_nice.

D’Angel also did not disappoint as she declared that she was “blessed, stress free and independent”, in a video posted of her wearing a bikini made of the Jamaican flag.

In another post, she wrote “Jamaican food, girls and culture IRIE”, a Patois translation that Jamaica has the best vibes when it comes to food, girls, and culture.

The two-minute video also showed behind the scenes BTS of her speaking to her photographer. Showing off firm body and curves, D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer, is seen modeling as she holds the Jamaican flag in the video.

Later, the ‘Lady of Dancehall’ is seen dancing to her song I’m Blessed.

Meanwhile, Buju Banton’s daughter Abihail Myrie also stunned with her beautiful skin and curves as she posed in a one-piece monokini bikini, also reflective of the Jamaican flag.

Abihail sports long hair as she poses against a zinc fence. Her post is captioned, “Being Jamaican? The biggest flex,” as she wished Jamaica happy independence.

Her post received 14k likes and 500 comments. A second photo in a more sexy pose was posted to her story, with the entrepreneur looking very grown-up.