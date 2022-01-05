Shenseea Creates Buzz with New “Dolly” Track

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has created a buzz with her latest single Dolly.

The song, which is produced by Chimney Records, is an ode to the popular Barbie doll, known for its striking beauty and figure.

The official music video for the single has racked up more than 600,000 views since being released on Sunday, and is currently trending at number three on streaming platform YouTube.

Popular dancers Pretty Pretty, TC and Rebel, who often refer to themselves as dolls, as well Jamaican social media sensation Barbara and fellow dancehall singer Moyann all made cameos in the video.

Dolly comes ahead of Shenseea’s debut project which is expected to be released this year.