Shenseea, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Koffee & more for BET HipHop Awards

A number of Jamaican acts will be featured on BET Hip Hop Awards The Cypher tonight.

Beenie Man, Koffee, Shenseea, Bounty Killer, ZJ Liquid and Skip Marley have all been announced by the Network via their social media pages last evening.

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place virtually from multiple locations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominations for the 15th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards were announced on September 29.

DaBaby leads the number of nominations with twelve, with Roddy Ricch earning eleven, and both Megan Thee Stallion and Drake receiving eight each.

