Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Now Brand Ambassador for Visa

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s sprint queen, is now brand Ambassador with Visa credit card.

According to its website, Visa is a global payments technology company working to enable consumers, businesses, banks and governments to use digital currency. Earlier this week, Fraser-Pryce posted a picture holding a visa credit card with her image on social media. Fraser-Pryce, who will be a brand Ambassador for Visa Tokyo2020 Olympic Games said “this moment brought to you by Visa”.

At the Doha 2019 World Championships, Fraser-Pryce, who missed the London 2017 edition due to the birth of her child, returned to win the 100m title in Doha 2019. The gold medal was Fraser-Pryce’s fourth since her first victory in 2009. She is the only woman to win the 100m on four occasions at the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic Games 100m champion and won titles in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. BBC named her one of its top 100 most influential women in the world in 2019.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs