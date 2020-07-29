Shelly-Ann Curran Mourns Death Of Son

Shelly-Ann Brown Curran, CEO and founder of John John Music Group, is still in deep mourning following the death of her son Justice, just one month before his 18th birthday.

“I think it’s painfully obvious (that I lost my son). I’m unable to speak,” she told McKoy’s News.

Last week, she took to Instagram to share the tragic news under multiple photos of her son. The first photo was captioned, “18 years well fought my son! I need you to sleep now, peacefully. You fought the hardest fight and will never forget your determination to be with us for 19 years. I’m still numb and selfishly crying but I know you deserve to rest. Mommy loves you forever #heartbroken.”

Curran is the manager for dancehall artiste Devin Di Dakkta.

Although in severe pain, the artiste manager commended the staff at New Kingston Medical Diagnostics Limited for caring for her son.

“Thank you @newkingstonmedical. Thank you to his 24-hour nurse staff. Thanks to all who found the time to meet an angel inna earth…,” Curran wrote.

Since the news broke, multiple entertainment industry players have sought to send their condolences to the mother.

“My deepest and sincere condolences. May his soul rest in peace in heaven,” said D’Angel.

“There are no words so a jus love and positive energy mommy,” said Tanya Stephens.

Other public figures such as Minister of Health, Christopher Tufton and Dancehall deejay Konshens have also offered their condolences.