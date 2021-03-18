Shawn Storm preps EP release from prison

Shawn Storm is gearing up to release his debut EP, Freedom Street, on March 31.

The incarcerated deejat has been in promoting a few singles from the 10-track project.

Freedom Street is produced by Kwashawna Records and features collaborations with Sikka Rymes, Tommy Lee Sparta, affiliate Chronic Law, and other acts like Shatta Wale, Shana Bliss, Wendy Shay, and DChase.

The deejay, whose given name is Shawn Campbell, is serving life imprisonment for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

One of his co-convicts and founder of the Portmore Empire, Vybz Kartel, is also serving a life sentence.