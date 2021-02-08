Shawn Mullings Missing, from St Catherine

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find 21-year-old Shawn Mullings of Duncans Pen, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, February 1.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 158 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that Mullings was last seen at home about 9:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is a white merino, red-and-white shorts and black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shawn Mullings is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.