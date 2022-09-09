‘Shatta Blacks’ Charged for Burglary, Larceny and Unlawful Wounding in St. Thomas

Thirty-two-year-old Kenroy Barry, otherwise called ‘Shatta Blacks’, a mason of Top Hill, Dalvey district in St. Thomas has been charged with Burglary, Larceny and Unlawful Wounding following an incident in Cheswick district, St. Thomas on Monday, May 09, 2022.
Reports are that about 11:30 p.m., a woman was at home sleeping when she was awoken by sounds coming from inside her house. She went to investigate and saw Barry searching her handbag. Both parties got into a tussle during which she received several wounds.
Barry managed to escape through the front door. The woman later discovered that US $240 and JM $30,000 were missing from her handbag. hence a report was made to the police.
An investigation was launched and on Thursday, September 01, Barry was arrested and subsequently charged for the offences.
His court date is being finalised.