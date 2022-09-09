‘Shatta Blacks’ Charged for Burglary, Larceny and Unlawful Wounding in St. Thomas

Leave a Comment / By / September 9, 2022

Thirty-two-year-old Kenroy Barry, otherwise called ‘Shatta Blacks’, a mason of Top Hill, Dalvey district in St. Thomas has been charged with Burglary, Larceny and Unlawful Wounding following an incident in Cheswick district, St. Thomas on Monday, May 09, 2022.

Reports are that about 11:30 p.m., a woman was at home sleeping when she was awoken by sounds coming from inside her house. She went to investigate and saw Barry searching her handbag. Both parties got into a tussle during which she received several wounds.

Barry managed to escape through the front door. The woman later discovered that US $240 and JM $30,000 were missing from her handbag. hence a report was made to the police.

An investigation was launched and on Thursday, September 01, Barry was arrested and subsequently charged for the offences.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com