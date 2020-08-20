Sharkies Seafood Wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Richmond, Jamaica – August 19th, 2020: Sharkies Seafood owner Mr Alwyn Brown is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Best in St. Ann, Jamaica Based on Outstanding 2019 Diner Reviews. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great diner feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners as the world begins to venture out again.”



Sharkies Seafood Restaurant & Plantation Smokehouse are more than the popular choice. They are two of the North Coasts most visited experiences for locals and international guests who we continue to cater to.

“Such an award is testament to what Jamaica represents, what the world enjoys, and what we do with extreme humility and as a proud nation. Sharkies and its sister location Plantation Smokehouse both buy and utilize Jamaican products and services 100%, as we are part of a community that employs its own and support it wholeheartedly. Even throughout the pandemic and the restrictions and business losses we had to endure, the locations enacted measures to operate within the various health and safety guidelines; exploring and launching additional mechanisms to generate sales (Online ordering and delivery); and adjusting staffing to meet not just business needs but ensuring they had an opportunity to still earn during the pandemic. We see our team as an extended family and part of the community. We are locally owned and operated and as such Sharkies Seafood Restaurant & Plantation Smokehouse are authentic Jamaican brands ” stated CEO, Alwyn Brown.

Over the years Sharkies Seafood has hosted its annual Seafood festival and other events. Its partnership with Appleton Estate Signature Nights series saw the likes of Beenie man, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, I Wayne, Richie Spice and others bringing their artistry once again to the hearts of many.

Rickardo Shuzzr who is Public Relations Manager for Sharkies Seafood & Plantation Smokehouse states “ Our restaurant offerings leave lasting impression on our guest(s) and our numerous awards plus rave reviews validates such. Our team of professionals don’t just offer tantalizing meals but give a true authentic Jamaican experience. We invite all Jamaicans as they experience our beautiful island to visit Sharkies & Plantation Smokehouse.”

To see reviews and popular dishes visit www.SharkiesSeafood.com | www.PlantationSmokehouse.com | Sharkies Seafood on Tripadvisor.com.

Follow our social media accounts @Sharkiesseafoodrestaurant @plantationsmokehouse