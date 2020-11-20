Sharkies Seafood & Plantation Smokehouse Restaurant to host #WeLoveFood week

Local restaurateur, Alwyn Brown, of Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse restaurants in St Ann, is set to kick off his #WeLoveFood week from Nov 21st – 26th.

The #WeLoveFood week which is geared towards re-introducing the dining out experience at a time when the restaurant industry has seen a drastic decline in its operations globally, focuses on adhering to the World Health Organization safety protocols whilst providing tantalizing economic menu offerings in a safe environment.

“It’s been a very interesting year for everyone and just as how our guests, my extended family has stood with Sharkies and Plantation Smokehouse over the months and years, I have to find innovative ways of meeting everyone’s need. This week is about ensuring that our guests are getting the opportunity to enjoy a night out affordably in an environment that puts their health and safety first” stated Alwyn Brown, owner of Sharkies Seafood & Plantation Smokehouse.



Both Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse will offer an economical 3 course meal to their guest in a revolutionary dining format. With ‘in-house’ and outdoor seating arrangements fostering social distancing; digital menus and other facility renovations, our guest can expect a renowned service meeting today’s changing need.

A 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice award recipient, Sharkies Seafood Restaurant continues to rival its competitors not just in taste and service but its economic offerings along Jamaica’s beautiful North Coast. Its sister location, Plantation Smokehouse, recently saw the likes of multi Grammy-award winning artiste and producer Kanye West visiting the eatery on his surprise visit to the island in September 2020.

Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse Public Relations Manager, Rickardo Shuzzr adds that “Both restaurants buy local products, employ local staff, support local activities as it seeks to foster sustainable community tourism. The weeks activities will showcase both restaurant’s menu offerings, exceptional service, beautiful landscape and will also demonstrate the North Coast vibrancy and resilience against the setbacks of the ongoing pandemic.”

As Jamaica and the world continues to find a sustainable balanced approach between economic engagement and public health and safety, we encourage everyone to responsibly wear a mask and support local businesses.