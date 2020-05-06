Sharissa Wellington Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sharissa Wellington of Rock Hall, St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, May 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimeters (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that Sharissa was last seen at home wearing blue merino, floral tights and a pair of white Crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sharissa Wellington is being asked to contact the  Red Hills Police at 876- 945-8270, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Sharissa Wellington was available at the time of this publication.

