Shankar Maragh Missing, from St Catherine

Thirty-two-year-old Shankar Maragh of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, April 27.

He is of dark-brown complexion, stout build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Maragh was last seen at home wearing brown shorts and a pair of sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shankar Maragh is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.