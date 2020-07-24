Shanghai 2020 Wanda Diamond League Meeting is Cancelled

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Due to the suspension of all international sporting events in the Chinese city following the decision taken by China’s National Administration of Sports the 2020 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai has been canceled.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, the Wanda Dimond Leagues announce that the 2020 Shanghai Diamond League will not go ahead as planned on September 19, 2020.

Due to the ongoing global health situation and ever-changing regulations, the 2020 Wanda Diamond League calendar remains provisional and subject to further changes.

The 2020 Wanda Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned.

Six competitive meetings are currently scheduled to go ahead between 14 August 14 and October 17.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....