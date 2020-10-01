Shaneil Muir drops “Yamabella” visuals

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

After receiving three million views for the audio of “Yamabella”, dancehall Artistes Shaneil Muir has dropped the viral video for the hit single.

In the video, which is directed by Kenny Gray, Shaneil is seen at home singing along to her track. In another scene, she is at a party.

The story of another female, seemingly the ‘yamabella’, is also shown, as she is seen getting a ride from a man and then being flocked by several males at an event.

Social media comedian World Dawg is also featured in the video.

In addition to the Papi Don Muziq and Top Braff Entertainment-produced Yamabella, Shaneil recently released Same Guy with singer Denyque.

With more than 1.2 million views on YouTube, it is now the number five trending song in Jamaica.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....