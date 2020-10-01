Shaneil Muir drops “Yamabella” visuals

After receiving three million views for the audio of “Yamabella”, dancehall Artistes Shaneil Muir has dropped the viral video for the hit single.

In the video, which is directed by Kenny Gray, Shaneil is seen at home singing along to her track. In another scene, she is at a party.

The story of another female, seemingly the ‘yamabella’, is also shown, as she is seen getting a ride from a man and then being flocked by several males at an event.

Social media comedian World Dawg is also featured in the video.

In addition to the Papi Don Muziq and Top Braff Entertainment-produced Yamabella, Shaneil recently released Same Guy with singer Denyque.

With more than 1.2 million views on YouTube, it is now the number five trending song in Jamaica.