Shane Held with Illegal Gun in Johns Hall, St James

The St James police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Decardo Thorpe, otherwise called ‘Shane’, of Johns Hall distict in St James, with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, in connection with an incident in his community on Thursday, April 15.

Reports from the police are that about 10:44 am, a police team stopped and searched a motor vehicle driven by Thorpe.

During the search, one HI-Point semi-automatic pistol was seized in the vehicle.

Thorpe was arrested and subsequently charged on Monday, April 19.