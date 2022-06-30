Shakaberry Pt. 1: Damian Da Diabolical

Damian is a soulless man from Southside Kingston. He has killed between 30 and 40 people in his lifetime. Half as an adult, half as a juvenile. He lacked the feelings regular humans have that stop us from being empty shells who walk around and wreak havoc daily. He has no sense of morals, fear, or compassion… it is as if he was unreal. If he were to hit his elbow on the back of a steel bench, he would not wince. There was nothing about him that indicated any sense of humanity.

The fear he lacked made him fearless. Even when acting alone, with no one to back him, he would giddily do things like shoot at the police as if he were bulletproof and a returning bullet would do no more than bounce off of him.

The only feeling Damian felt was excitement. Oh, but it is not regular humanlike things that excited him, like parties, or sex, or getting a new vehicle. It was risky murders that could have resulted in his own death. If his gang, who he was not the leader of, was sent on a mission to do dirty work, he would never be called to go on the easy ones. If he was, he would not take it. His motto was “no guts no glory”, and by guts, I mean literally. The guts of the dead men that he has pulled out with his bare hands.

When he was just a teenager, his acts resembled those of a serial killer. A serial killer’s brain looks different from a regular brain; they have no concept of empathy and morality. Shaka’s actions had this resemblance.

At 14, he was arrested for robbery and multiple shooting incidents. But this is not when he started his crime spree. By this age, he had 14 murders under his belt, as if he took one human life for every year he lived. At only 10 or 11, he had made his first victim- a victim of death by his hands. When he was sent on an operation as a child to test his abilities, he not only aced the test, but proved himself an overachiever. He killed three men that day, though his target was one. Not to mention the other three he injured, for extra credit of course.

Damian had two pet mongrels that he loved. One day, he shared with them some leftover bones that he had just finished feasting on. You know dogs.. they always eat like it is the first meal they have ever had, and last meal they will ever have. The bone was not enough so they ended up fighting over the share-outs. Damian resolved the issue by cutting one of their heads and feeding it to the other. This, to him, was the most sensible solution.. which basically sums up his entire existence.

As his name grew in the streets of Central Kingston, fear engulfed everyone in proximity to him. Even the men who introduced him to this lifestyle started fearing him. You know what they say, the player is better than the coach.

