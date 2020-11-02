Shaggy’s Christmas is coming

Shaggy is planning to bring joy for Christmas with a new album ‘Christmas in the Islands’.

The new reggae-themed album is due out on November 20 via BMG. Shaggy, birthname Orville Burell, says from his childhood, he remembers Christmas as a time when many tourists came to Jamaica to enjoy the beaches, food and fun. He says the 15-track album will bring back the Christmas feel.

Several artistes are to be feature guests including Ne-Yo, Joss Stone and Jamaicans Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Romain Virgo and Junior Reid.