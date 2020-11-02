Shaggy’s Christmas is coming

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Shaggy is planning to bring joy for Christmas with a new album ‘Christmas in the Islands’.

The new reggae-themed album is due out on November 20 via BMG. Shaggy, birthname Orville Burell, says from his childhood, he remembers Christmas as a time when many tourists came to Jamaica to enjoy the beaches, food and fun. He says the 15-track album will bring back the Christmas feel.

Several artistes are to be feature guests including Ne-YoJoss Stone and Jamaicans Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Romain Virgo and Junior Reid.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....