Shaggy & more to be honoured during JA’s Independence celebration

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that Jamaican music stars, Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be honoured during the nation’s Independence celebrations tomorrow (Thurs).

The three will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards at the Independence Spectacular, a virtual edition of the annual Independence Grand Gala on August 6.

The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the
spread of the coronavirus.

Grange said only the awardees, performers, technical, organising and management teams will be allowed at the venue. However,  arrangements have been made for Jamaicans at home and abroad to watch the event live.

The Independence Spectacular will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, focused on the theme ‘Wheel and Come Again’.

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

