Shaggy announces new Christmas Album

International Jamaican Entertainer Shaggy has announced a new Christmas album, entitled “Christmas In The Islands”.

The 16-track project is set for release on November 20. The project also features a number of collaborations with the likes of Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Junior Reid, Ne-Yo, Romain Virgo and several others.

In a release, Shaggy notes that “Our island is all about family, friends, food, great beaches, warm, welcoming people, and a strong culture, which is the perfect recipe for a joyous Christmas, so we decided to embody all of that into one album.”

Christmas In The Islands will feature original music, as well as remakes of holiday classics including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which was released yesterday.

“We enlisted some of Jamaica’s leading, iconic artistes to participate, and with guests like Ne-Yo and Joss Stone, who frequent Jamaica during the holiday season, we hope to transport listeners and share how we celebrate Christmas in the Islands!”

