ShabDon pays cop $2M to Remove Illegal Gun from his Mercedes Benz

Popular dancehall producer ShabDon’s legal troubles continue to pile as it is reported that he offered a Police Officer, $2 million to remove an illegal firearm from his grey Mercedes-Benz motor car before it was searched by experts.

Per The Jamaica Star, ShabDon has been charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act while being offered bail in the sum of $450,000 with at least two sureties,in the Gun Court yesterday (Nov. 18). He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He’d also pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

ShabDon who’s real name is Linval Thompson Jr is being represented by Attorney Donahue Martin.

Reports are that the Police conducted a vehicular stop and search in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on October 14, when a vehicle was intercepted with Thompson and another man aboard.

The court heard that based on intelligence, the police believe that a firearm was hidden in the vehicle, the Jamaica Star reports.

It says the court further heard that on October 15, about 11:30 a.m., Thompson was inside the Criminal Investigations Office in the company of the complainant, a policeman, when he allegedly offered $2 million to remove an object from his motor vehicle before it was to be searched by experts.

The complainant reportedly declined the alleged offer and subsequently informed his supervisors of the offer. Thompson is to return to court on January 20, 2022.