‘Shabbe’ Shot and Killed in Negril, Westmoreland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

28-year-old Arseno Samms, otherwise called ‘Shabbe’, a shop keeper of Red Ground district, in Negril, Westmoreland, was shot and killed by armed men in his community on Saturday, March, 6.

Two other people, including a female, were also shot and injured, and are presently nursing gunshot wounds at hospital.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 1:30 pm, Samms and the two other victims were in the vicinity of a shop in the community, when they were pounced upon by armed men.

The men opened fire hitting Samms and the two other victims multiple times, before making their escape in the community on foot.

The police were later summoned, and upon arrival, all three victims were rushed to hospital, where Samms was pronounced dead, and the other two victims admitted in serious but stable condition.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....