Shab Don charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act

Shab Don has reportedly been charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act.

The charges were laid against the dancehall music producer today (Nov. 10).

Reports are the Montego Bay based Producer offered a policeman two million dollars to cause an illegal firearm, which was found in a vehicle he was driving, to go missing.

He’s charged with a breach of Section 14 sub-section (2) of the Corruption Prevention Act.

A breach of the Corruption Prevention Act is a statutory crime.

It’s considered a more serious offence than the common law offence referred to as attempted bribery.

