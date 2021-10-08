Sewayne Murdered in Rockfort, Kingston 2

One man was shot and killed by armed men in the community of Pleasant Heights, Rockfort, in Kingston 2, on Tuesday, October 5.
He has been identified as 25-year-old Sewayne Harrison, a labourer of Pleasant Heights, also in Rockfort, Kingston.
Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 5:40 p.m., Harrison was driving his Zhejiang motorcycle in the community, when he was pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were alerted and upon arrival, Harrison was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

