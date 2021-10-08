Several Persons Left Homeless after Fire Destroys six Houses at Coombs Lane in Montego Bay

A total of 23 persons were left homeless on Thursday, October 7, when a fire of unknown origin destroyed their homes located at Combs Lane, and Railway Lane, in Montego Bay, St James.

Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 1:30 pm, a resident living in the community saw fire coming from one of the houses and raised an alarm.

The Fire Department was alerted, and when they reached the location they had to use four Jets to fight the fire, which was burning several houses.

After about half-hour, the fire fighters managed to put out the fire, but it had already completely destroyed about six houses and all their contents.

Several families were left with only clothing items which they had managed to save from a few of the tenement houses before they were completely destroyed.