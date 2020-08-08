Several Get Spirit of Independence Award

Alan Lewin-News Reporter: Several outstanding citizens of St James were honored on Independence Day August 6, at the Annual St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Independence and Civic award ceremony, held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in the parish.

The annual event was held to facilitate just a small gathering due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For the event, Saxophonist Fitzroy Minott and the Hatfield Cultural Group gave performances to entertain the gathering. Some of the individuals that got award were Joyce Virgo, Paul ‘Tegat’ Davis, Henroy Levy, Robert Hendricks, Winsome Barnes, Leonie Suckram, Patrick Williams, Marcia Ann Anderson England, Jennifer Miller, Khalalee Malcolm and Elaine Robinson. Here are some of the recipients receiving the Spirit Of Independence award.