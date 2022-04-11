Several Charges Including Murder Laid on Kingston Man

A man who was among men who shot at a police while escaping from a murder scene on James Street, Kingston on Wednesday, March 16 has been charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Wounding with Intent and Shooting with Intent.

He is 18-year-old Kevron Barnett of Smith Lane, Kingston.

About 7:45 p.m., Barnett and another man allegedly went to James Street where they opened gunfire killing 23-year-old Kemar Blake otherwise called ‘Sparrow’. A woman was also shot and injured in the melee.

In a bid to escape, they opened gunfire at a police officer who was seen at the intersection of Beeston and James Streets.

Barnett was arrested on Saturday, March 26, during an operation on Smith Lane in the parish. He was subsequently charged.

