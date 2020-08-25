Seven Vehicle Collision At Westgreen

News Reporter -Alan Lewin: Several people were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay on Monday night August 24, when seven vehicles were involved in a major crash at the intersection of Westgreen and Fairfield stoplight.

According to an eye witness, a Black Voxy Van hit a car along the Fairfield main road and tried to make an escape from the scene, the Voxy, however, cause more damages to other cars including a JUTC bus which was badly damaged, All the cars received extensive damages and were removed by wreckers.

Firefighters and police gathered on the scene to investigate. Several citizens and passersby gathered on the scene to get a glimpse of the damaged cars. The firefighters were busily seen washing away the grease from off the roadway that was caused by the accidents .