Seven Jamalco employees impacted during yesterday’s massive fire

Seven (7) employees of Jamaica’s Bauxite Company, Jamalco, has suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of a massive fire at the alumina plant yesterday.

The affected staff members were reportedly treated at the company’s medical facility, located on the grounds of the company.

A section of the refinery was extensively damaged according to statements from Jamalco yesterday. It was reported that the blaze was triggered from a pressure dislodged gage at the company’s power plant. The fire started approximately 3:00pm yesterday.

Jamalco said a full assessment of the damage will be done in a few days to determine the cause of the fire and to estimate the full extent of the damage.

“Based on an initial assessment, significant damage has been done to the powerhouse. A full assessment of the damage will be done in coming days to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the full extent of the damage,” the company stated in a press release yesterday evening.

Four Jamaica Fire Brigade units assisted Jamalco’s Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze. A total number of 55 fire fighters were said to be on the scene assisting with the cooling down operations.

Jamalco has been mining bauxite in Jamaica and refines it into alumina which is exported from its Rocky Point Port.

The company’s destroyed powerhouse was used to produce power, compressed air and steam for the refining operations.

Jamalco is a joint venture between Noble Group and Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) with a focus on bauxite mining and alumina production.

Natasha Williams-Mckoy’s Senior Writer