Seven Injured by Gunmen in St James

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
The St. James Police have launched a man hunt for four (4) gunmen who shot and injured seven persons in the parish this afternoon.

Reports are that about 2:40 p.m., men armed with high powered rifles and handguns opened fire at a group of men who were at a car wash in Dam road square in the parish; four men were injured at that location.

An off duty officer who was nearby responded to the incident. She was shot at by the men; she returned gunfire however the men fled in a motor car. She escaped unhurt.

In a bid to escape, the gunmen collided with another motor vehicle. They then opened fire on the occupants, injuring three more persons.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

 

Investigations are ongoing.

 

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

