Seven Firearms Recovered in St. James Operation

The police Joint Anti-Gang Task Force  seized three rifles, four pistols, and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition during an operation conducted in Green Pond, St James on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officers have so far  arrested three individuals believed to be key members within the infamous Only the Family (OTF) gang as part of their ongoing operation.

A senior police source informed the media that the operation is still ongoing and that the Jamaica Constabulary Force will provide additional updates soon.

