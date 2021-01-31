Service was being live streamed when woman slain in church

A female was shot and killed while worshipping at a popular church in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday morning.

Reports from the police are that about 10:30 am, the victim 50-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, of Stone Brook Manor in Trelawny, and employed to the National Commercial Bank in Montego Bay, St James, was at church with other members at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church located along 45-Market Street, in Falmouth, Trelawny, when a man entered the place of Worship.

The man reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting Mrs. Lowe-Garwood, multiple times before running from the church and escaped in a waiting motor car.

Lowe-Garwood was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.