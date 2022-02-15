Serial Robbers Charged in Manchester

Two men who were caught on CCTV cameras breaking into a business place along De Carteret Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Tuesday, February 1, have been linked to a series of robberies that have been taking place in the parish dating as far back as September of last year.

The accused serial robbers have been identified as 38-year-old Daniel Grant, a Mason of Murray Mount district in St Ann, and 33-year-old Ryan Parker, who is also a mason of Summerset district, and they have been charged with three counts of Shop Breaking and Larceny, and Store house breaking and Larceny.

The men who will appear in the Manchester Criminal Court at a later date is accused of Storehouse on Decarteret Road, on December 14, a business place on October 29, and another business place on September 25.

After being arrested, both men gave a confession and tool the police to a location on main Street, Mandeville, where some of the items were recovered.