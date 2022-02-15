Serial Robbers Charged in Manchester

ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD

Two men who were caught on CCTV cameras breaking into a business place along De Carteret Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Tuesday, February 1, have been linked to a series of robberies that have been taking place in the parish dating as far back as September of last year.

The accused serial robbers have been identified as 38-year-old Daniel Grant, a Mason of Murray Mount district in St Ann, and 33-year-old Ryan Parker, who is also a mason of Summerset district, and they have been charged with three counts of Shop Breaking and Larceny, and Store house breaking and Larceny.

The men who will appear in the Manchester Criminal Court at a later date is accused of Storehouse on Decarteret Road, on December 14, a business place on October 29, and another business place on September 25.

After being arrested, both men gave a confession and tool the police to a location on main Street, Mandeville, where some of the items were recovered.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com