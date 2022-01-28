Serial Rapist Caught in Montego Bay

An alleged serial rapist who the police say is believed to be behind a number of rape incidents that have taken place across the inner city section of Montego Bay, St James, over the past weeks, has been apprehended.

The police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but related that he was apprehended at the Fairview complex on Wednesday, January 26, while attempting to rape another female victim.

Reports are that on Wednesday afternoon, a police team responded to a report of a woman shouting for help at a section of the Fairview complex.

The police rushed to the location and the female informed them that the accused attempted to rape her, and he was taken into custody.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that the accused man is behind several other rape incidents which have taken place within the Fairview, Union Street and Barnett Street areas of Montego Bay.