Serial Rapist Caught in Montego Bay, Slapped with Multiple Charges

An alleged serial rapist who the police say is believe to be behind a number of rape incident that have taken place across the inner city section of Montego Bay, St James, over the past weeks, and who was apprehended at the Fairview complex in Montego Bay, on Wednesday, January 26, while attempting to rape another female victim, has been charged.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Odane Jackson, of Norwood, also in St James, and he has been charged with two counts of Rape, Assaulting a female, Assaulted at common law, two counts of Robbery with Aggravation, and Buggery.

He has been charged in connection with three separate incidents.

Reports are that on Wednesday afternoon, a police team responded to a report of a woman shouting for help at a section of Fairview complex.

The police rushed to the location and the female informed them that the accused man, who she identified to be Jackson, attempt to rape her, and he was taken into custody.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that Jackson is behind several other rape incidents which have taken place within the Fairview, Union Street and Barnett Street areas of Montego Bay.

