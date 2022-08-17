Serial Killers Alive Today: Episode 1

Scott Lee Kimball: A Summary

On September 21, 1966, a man that would be responsible for between four and twenty-one murders would be born in Colorado. 4 to 21 is a big stretch, but he was only convicted of four and is suspected to be responsible for 21 other unsolved killings. He is a convicted serial killer, con man and fraudster from Boulder County.

His story is interesting. Considering that he murdered at least four people, it is almost unbelievable to consider that he worked with the FBI as an informant. He was able to make a living from this both monetarily and simply being able to walk free. The FBI paid him and protected him from facing justice over some of his fraud schemes during the first year of his murder activites. The information provided to the bureau by Kimball later proved to be a scam, as all the information was useless in prosecuting other crimes, and much of it was later proved false.

When reading stories about serial killers, killers, rapists, or other people who consistently participate in crimes, it is important to understand that their brains are wired differently. This could be a chemical imbalance, or on many occasions, caused by trauma. Kimball was sexually absued as a teenager, and he turned to crime after his failed suicide attempt.

He had a legitimate business buying and selling organic beef but he primarily enriched himself with his forgery skills. He would often pass bad checks on others’ accounts and use forged documents. These crimes enabled his murders. Not only was he slowly building up the monetary means to have multiple victims without suspicion, he would also create evidence that his victims were still alive. He would carry it a step further by using their checking accounts and credit cards to further his schemes.

What is even more deranged is some people who were close to him were victims of his schemes. These victims include the daughter of his third wife, and his uncle, who was forced to leave two sons behind. His second wife claims he kidnapped her twice and raped her. There was an open arrest warrant for the rape.

And even more deranged is the belief by his family members and police investigators surrounding a motor vehicle accident that happened in 2004 which severely injured his eldest son. They believe that it was an attempt to kill the boy for insurance money, though he was not charged for it due to lack of proof.

His murders were eventually discovered only thanks to an investigation into a 2006 check fraud scheme. Kimball faced murder charges in all four cases after violating the terms of his plea agreement, when he failed to lead police to the still-missing body of one of the four victims. The other three fraud victims were found in remote areas of Colorado and neighbouring Utah.

Scott Lee Kimball was sentenced to a combined 70 years for the frauds and the murders after pleading guilty. He is currently serving his sentence in federal prison after aslo pleading guilty to a charge of attempted escape.

Read more: McKoy’s Crime News