Serial Killer Mansfield Jr. Tried to Escape Prison

It was decided, after the discoveries of the skeletons , that the trial be moved to San Rafael to avoid publicity bias against Mansfield.

On October 27, 1981, Ben Barrigan, 22-year-old fellow inmate, helped Billy unchain himself white at the recreation yard. Billy then climbed up a roof and both jumped to the ground and fled. They almost escaped, but were spotted by a woman. The woman ignored them at first because she thought they were joggers in orange tracksuits. She notified police upon realization.

Patrols and sniffer dogs were dispatched and the surrounding areas were searched.

At around 11:45pm. a man reported two suspicious men running by his house. Two sets of footprints were found leading up to the river. 11 hours of searching resulted in Mansfield finally being arrested at Paradise Park. He was found hiding in some bushes while still wearing his prison uniform.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Barrigan was arrested at Lighthouse Point after being spotted by a citizen. They were both returned to jail.

Hernando County judge indicted Mansfield for the murder of one of the four victims found buried unerneath his property. He was additionally charged with attempted sexual battery in the Sherrell case.

The new trial was scheduled for February 8, 1982, with Billy’s brother Gary and a woman known as “Cindy” agreeing to testify against him. After a two-week long trial, Billy Mansfield was convicted of René Saling’s murder, and sent back to prison to await his sentencing. He was later handed a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Mansfield initially claimed to be innocent in relation to the Florida homicides, but eventually pleaded guilty to all four. He was given four life terms as part of a plea bargain. In a prepared statement, he said the following:

“I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges and I have no other reason.”

Not long after his sentencing, several inmates at the Hernando County Prison, among them serial killer Robert Dale Henderson attempted to break out, but were thwarted by the authorities. During the escape attempt, Mansfield was offered freedom, but declined.

