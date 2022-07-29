Serial Killer Mansfield Jr. Tried to Escape Prison

It was decided, after the discoveries of the skeletons, that the trial be moved to San Rafael to avoid publicity bias against Mansfield.

On October 27, 1981, Ben Barrigan, 22-year-old fellow inmate, helped Billy unchain himself white at the recreation yard. Billy then climbed up a roof and both jumped to the ground and fled. They almost escaped, but were spotted by a woman. The woman ignored them at first because she thought they were joggers in orange tracksuits. She notified police upon realization.

Patrols and sniffer dogs were dispatched and the surrounding areas were searched.

At around 11:45pm. a man reported two suspicious men running by his house. Two sets of footprints were found leading up to the river. 11 hours of searching resulted in Mansfield finally being arrested at Paradise Park. He was found hiding in some bushes while still wearing his prison uniform.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Barrigan was arrested at Lighthouse Point after being spotted by a citizen. They were both returned to jail.

Hernando County judge indicted Mansfield for the murder of one of the four victims found buried unerneath his property. He was additionally charged with attempted sexual battery in the Sherrell case.

The new trial was scheduled for February 8, 1982, with Billy’s brother Gary and a woman known as “Cindy” agreeing to testify against him. After a two-week long trial, Billy Mansfield was convicted of René Saling’s murder, and sent back to prison to await his sentencing. He was later handed a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Mansfield initially claimed to be innocent in relation to the Florida homicides, but eventually pleaded guilty to all four. He was given four life terms as part of a plea bargain. In a prepared statement, he said the following:

“I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges and I have no other reason.”

Not long after his sentencing, several inmates at the Hernando County Prison, among them serial killer Robert Dale Henderson attempted to break out, but were thwarted by the authorities. During the escape attempt, Mansfield was offered freedom, but declined.

 

Read more: McKoy’s Crime News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com