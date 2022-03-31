Serial House Breaker Charged

Fifty-one-year-old Peter Willis, security guard of Leas Flat, St. Andrew will answer to two counts of Larceny and House Breaking following a series of break-ins at a house in St. Andrew. The incident occurred between December 2021 and Febraury 2022.

Reports from the police are that on Friday, December 31, 2021 about 10:30 p.m., Willis allegedly cut the padlocks on the grille of an elderly man’s house and stole several items including furniture.

On Thursday, February 10, about 1:00 p.m, Willis cut the padlocks on the grille of the same house and stole more furniture. Willis fled the scene thereafter.

On Wednesday, March 30, Willis was arrested in an operation at his home. He was subsequently charged following an interview.