Serial House Breaker Charged

Fifty-one-year-old Peter Willis, security guard of  Leas Flat, St. Andrew will answer to two counts of Larceny and House Breaking following  a series of break-ins at a  house  in St. Andrew.  The incident occurred between December 2021 and  Febraury 2022.

Reports from the police are  that on Friday, December 31, 2021 about 10:30 p.m., Willis allegedly   cut  the padlocks on the grille of  an elderly man’s house  and stole several items including furniture.

On  Thursday, February 10, about 1:00 p.m,  Willis cut the padlocks on the grille of the same house and stole more furniture.  Willis fled the scene thereafter.

On Wednesday, March 30,  Willis was arrested in an operation  at his home. He was subsequently  charged following an interview.

 

 

