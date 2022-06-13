SERHA Saddened by Death of Board Member, Omar Francis

The Board and Management of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), is deeply saddened by the death of board member, Mr. Omar Francis, who died in a motor vehicle accident today (Monday, June 13, 2022).

Mr. Francis was appointed to SERHA’s board in December 2020 and served as the chairman of the Spanish Town Hospital’s Management Committee. Through his sterling leadership, the hospital has made several achivements to its infrastructure and services, which will not be forgotten.

Mr. Wentworth Charles, Board Chairman, SERHA, expressed sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Omar Francis. “It is really a sad time for us, for the staff, the team at the Spanish Town Hospital and the Health Ministry. He will be long remembered for his kind-hearted spirit and for his dedication towards fulfilling the mandate for a better health care system.”

The Board and Management of SERHA extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr.Francis.

May Almighty God give rest and peace to the departed soul.

 

With deepest sympathy.

 

 

