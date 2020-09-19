Sergeant Shot by Robbers

A police sergeant was shot while he and a colleague responded to a robbery in a community near Windward Road Kingston, Saturday morning, September 19.

The shooting of the sergeant occurred within hours of three other attacks on police from CTOC. The JCF has arrested three men in connection with those attacks.

Police say that about 5:46 a.m. the sergeant, accompanied by a constable, responded to a robbery in the Manley Meadows Community, near Bellevue Hospital. On the arrival of the police, two armed men were seen standing on a roadway. On approach of the lawmen, the assailants opened gunfire which caused the officers to take evasive action and return fire.

The sergeant received a gunshot wound to his shoulder before the gunmen escaped in the area.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated and released; the Constable was not injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the two men involved in the attack on the lawmen to contact the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.