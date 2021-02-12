Serena Williams Through to the Fourth Round in Melbourne

Serena Williams
Serena Williams quest for record-equalling 24th grand slam title after landmark 90th victory at the Australian Open overcoming Anastasia Potapova in a hard-fought battle en route to the Australian Open last 16.

The seven-time Australian Open champion American was made to battle against former junior No. 1 Anastasia Potapova of Russia eventually coming through 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in Melbourne on Friday.

The Russian will leave with regrets, though, having sent down five double faults when she was serving for the first set.

Next up for seven-time Australian Open winner Williams is seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Williams – who has played and won more matches than any other woman in the tournament’s history – had only lost four times at a slam to a player ranked outside the top 50 and twice to players outside the top 100.

