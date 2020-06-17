Serena Williams ‘excited’ to Play in New York

Women’s tennis star Serena Williams says she intends to play at the behind-closed-doors US Open 2020 in August and bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

The 23-Grand slam champion said on Wednesday she is excited to play in the US Open this summer in New York, but some foreign tennis plays have COVID-19 related concerns about playing in the tournament.

The event will be held without fans in New York from August 31, to September 13, 2020

Williams, 38, said: “I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the US Open 2020.”

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tours, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic will resume in early August.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships were cancelled for the first time since 1945 as a result.

The US Open will be the first Grand Slam to take place since the coronavirus pandemic, with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) saying the decision to hold it without fans was “not easy” but the “correct one”.

Williams needs one more Grand Slam victory to tie Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 victories.

The American has lost four major finals – including the past two at the US Open – since returning from giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017.

Williams announcing her intention to play is a boost for the event, with leading men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal has expressed concerns about their safety at the US Open. Roger Federer will not be fit after having knee surgery.

Women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep has expressed similar concerns. Australian men’s tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Monday, June 15, 2020, United States Tennis Association “selfish” for their decision to proceed with the US Open.

The ATP has not ruled out allowing a reduced number of fans at events. It expects to announce a further update on the schedule, including the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London, in mid-July.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to begin on August 3, 2020, at the Palermo Open in Italy.

It will be followed by 19 other events across the world, including the US Open, French Open and the season-ending finals in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.