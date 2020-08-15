Serena rallies past sister Venus in all-Williams 31st career clash

The 23-time major tennis champion, Serena Williams took the win and advance in the second round of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday, August 13, 2020, she overcomes her sister Venus in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 38-year-old Serena and the 40-year-old Venus have dominated the sport for more than two decades and hold 30 major singles titles between them. Before this week, they had last played each other two years ago in the third round of the US Open. Serena’s 6-1, 6-2 win had been a star-studded the affair, played under the lights in the night session at a packed Flushing Meadows in New York.

Their 31st career meeting was played in less glamorous surroundings, behind closed doors on a small court at a private tennis club near a busy road. The recently added event in Lexington, the first tennis tournament since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport for five months, has strict biosecurity measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The event in Kentucky serves as a warmup event for the US Open, which starts at the end of this month in New York and where Serena is trying to win a record-tying 24th major singles title. She last won a Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena will face the winner of the match between American Shelby Rogers and rising Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals.