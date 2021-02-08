Serena and Venus Williams Win Australian Open First-round Matches

Serena Williams launched her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam with a 56-minute demolition of Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open.

The 39-year-old American, said it was “vintage Serena” overpowered 49th-ranked German Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 in 56 minutes after being broken in her first game of the tournament in front of a small, unmasked crowd on Rod Laver Areana. Now 76-1 in the first round of majors, she next plays 99th-ranked Serbian Nina Stojanović.

Serena is playing her 11th Grand Slam since returning from childbirth, seeking her first major title as a mom and to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 major singles titles. Serena was runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier, big sister Venus became the first woman in her 40s to win a Grand Slam singles match since Kimiko Date in 2013.

Venus, who last year failed to win a Grand Slam match for the first time in her 24-year career, beat Belgian Kristen Flipkens 7-5, 6-2. She gets Italian veteran Sara Errani in round two.